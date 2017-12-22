

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The rally in crude oil prices stalled Friday morning ahead of U.S. rig count figures.



Baker Hughes is expected to report the U.S. rig count continued to rise in the most recent week, suggesting robust domestic production in the first months of the new year.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 30 cents at $58.02 a barrel, having moved to the upper end of a stubborn trading range in the past few sessions.



Analysts say a lack of clarity on OPEC's supply quota plan is keeping oil below $60.



Traders will be paying attention to reports on U.S. personal income and spending, durable goods orders, new home sales and consumer sentiment.



Markets are closed Monday for Christmas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX