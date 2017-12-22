Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Invitation Homes' Revenue Grew 4.5% and Core FFO Per Share Surged 20%

Stock Monitor: The RMR Group Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, Invitation Homes' total revenues increased 4.5% to $243.54 million from $233.04 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $242.83 million.

During Q3 FY17, Invitation Homes' net operating income (NOI) increased 8.3% to $150.27 million from $138.79 million in the same period of last year.

For the reported quarter, Invitation Homes' earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 9.9% to $101.75 million from $112.90 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA margin decreased 660 basis points to 41.8% of revenue from 48.4% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, Invitation Homes' adjusted EBITDA increased 6.5% to $128.90 million from $121.06 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 100 basis points to 52.9% of revenue from 51.9% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Invitation Homes' operating income decreased 32.8% to $29.92 million from $44.51 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 680 basis points to 12.3% of revenue from 19.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Invitation Homes' net loss was $22.75 million compared to a net loss of $21.95 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) was on par with the negative $0.07 reported in the corresponding period of last year.

For the reported quarter, Invitation Homes' funds from operations (FFO) decreased 1.9% to $40.83 million from $41.61 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's FFO per share was on par with the $0.13 recorded in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, Invitation Homes' core FFO increased 20.3% to $75.38 million on a y-o-y basis from $62.64 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's core FFO per share increased 20% to $0.24 from $0.20 in Q3 FY16, and was in-line with analysts' expectations of $0.24.

For the reported quarter, Invitation Homes' adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) increased 28.3% to $61.99 million on a y-o-y basis from $48.32 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's AFFO per share increased 25% to $0.20 from $0.16 in the comparable period of last year.

Segment Details

Same Store Portfolio - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Same Store Portfolio's total revenue increased 4.7% to $220.41 million from $210.50 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's NOI increased 8.1% to $135.77 million from $125.61 million in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's core NOI margin was 62.7% compared to 60.4% in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's average occupancy was 95.4% compared to 95.5% in Q3 FY16.

Non-Same Store Portfolio - During Q3 FY17, the Company's Non-Same Store Portfolio's revenue increased 2.6% to $23.13 million from $22.54 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's NOI increased 10% to $14.50 million from $13.18 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Invitation Homes' cash and cash equivalents decreased 32.1% to $134.44 million from $198.12 million as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's net mortgage loans decreased 20.9% to $4.16 billion from $5.25 million in Q4 FY16.

Outlook

For FY17, the Company expects core FFO per share to be in the range of $0.98 - $1.02, and AFFO per share to be in the band of $0.82 - $0.86. The Company estimates same-store revenue growth to be in the range of 4.7% - 4.9%, and same-store NOI growth to be in the band of 6.8% - 7.2% for the fiscal year 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 21, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Invitation Homes' stock slightly climbed 0.34%, ending the trading session at $23.41.

Volume traded for the day: 5.36 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.35 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.17%; previous three-month period - up 5.69%; past six-month period - up 7.78%; and year-to-date - up 17.05%

After yesterday's close, Invitation Homes' market cap was at $11.97 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.37%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Real Estate Development industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors