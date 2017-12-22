CureVac AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering mRNA-based drugs, will present at the 2018 J.P. Morgan 36th Annual Healthcare Conference to be held January 8-12, 2018 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA. The presentation will be delivered by Ingmar Hoerr, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of CureVac.

Details of CureVac's presentation are as follows:

Event: J.P. Morgan 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: January 10, 2018

Time: 8:00 8:25 AM (Pacific Time)

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the "Newsroom" section of CureVac's website here and will be available for replay following the event.

About CureVac AG

CureVac is a leading company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology with more than 17 years' expertise in handling and optimizing this versatile molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. The company applies its technologies for the development of cancer therapies, prophylactic vaccines and molecular therapies. To date, CureVac has received approximately $420 million (€400 million) in equity investments including significant investments from SAP founder Dietmar Hopp's dievini and an investment of $52 million from the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation. CureVac has also entered into collaborations with multinational corporations and organizations, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly Co, Sanofi Pasteur, CRISPR Therapeutics and the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation. For more information, please visit www.curevac.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171222005206/en/

Contacts:

Media

CureVac AG

Verena Lauterbach, +49 (7071) 9883 1756

Tübingen, Germany

verena.lauterbach@curevac.com

or

BMC Communications

Lauren Parikhal, +1 646-513-3117

New York, USA

lparikhal@bmccommunications.com