Elevate Your Experience - 12 Days Of Free TIDAL - No Strings Attached

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, global music and entertainment platform, TIDAL, announced that it will be offering 12-day preview access to its Hi-Fi and Premium services. Prospective members can activate a preview account on TIDAL.com beginning December 25, 2017 through January 5, 2018, using just an email address, no credit card required. Throughout the preview period, members will have access to TIDAL's full platform via mobile app, web player and desktop app. In addition, the platform is launching four new original content series, giving away tickets, hosting livestreams, sharing new playlists and more in the upcoming days and weeks.

This unprecedented offer will allow new users to experience, first-hand, the innovative content TIDAL releases daily. Since its launch, TIDAL's 360-degree approach to music culture has created original content series, livestreams and playlists that have been at the epicenter of music's biggest moments. From 4:44 to TIDAL X: Fenty Puma by Rihanna, Side Hustle, Car Test and the return of Rap Radar, TIDAL offers fans both front row access and a behind-the-scenes look at the world's most popular and up-and-coming artists.In 2017 alone, TIDAL has hosted nearly 40 livestreams, hosted more than 70 events, released 335 original videos and shared more than 40 exclusive tracks, albums and videos with members.

"Heading into 2018, we're looking forward to giving TIDAL members more access and a high-quality soundtrack to everyday life," said Tony Gervino, Vice President, Culture & Content. "We value what music and music culture means to people and trust this preview will give music fans a taste of the elevated music experience that TIDAL is offering its customers."

The content and experiences TIDAL offers members creates a well-rounded view of artists as people and allows fans to establish more meaningful connections. Throughout the preview period and heading into 2018 TIDAL will be releasing a plethora of original content, marquee livestreams and events, and expertly curated playlists fans have come to know and love.

Key releases of the offer period are included below and a full schedule is here (note: the schedule is subject to change):

Rap Radar: Nipsey Hussle - TIDAL.com/RapRadar - Monday (12/25)

With his highly anticipated Victory Lap album slated to drop in February, Nipsey Hussle sits down with Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller.

The Spot: Eddie Palmieri (Series Premiere) - TIDAL.com/TheSpot - Tuesday (12/26)

The monthly series focuses on the trajectory of iconic artists and features interviews at studios, nightclubs, and anywhere else where they made their name, performed a lot or recorded their most celebrated work. The first episode features Grammy Award-winning pianist, Eddie Palmieri .

. Snoh Aalegra Tour Documentary - TIDAL.com/SnohAalegra - Friday (12/29)

The soulful singer's documentary is exclusively premiering on TIDAL and features behind-the-scenes footage from the Freudian North American tour with Daniel Caesar .

. New Year's Eve Playlists - TIDAL.com/NYE2017 - Saturday (12/30)

Expertly curated playlists to get you ready for your New Year's Eve celebrations - features picks from Franz Ferdinand , Eugene Hutz , Alex Sensation and more.

, , Alex Sensation and more. Welcome 2018 Playlists - TIDAL.com/Welcome2018 - Monday (1/1)

Expertly curated playlists to help you start the New Year off on the right foot.

Song Exploder: QuestLove - TIDAL.com/SongExploder - Monday (1/1)

Frontman for the Grammy-Award winning and in-house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "The Roots", shares the story behind his successful career and discusses his creative process behind the bands' most coveted releases.

Fresh Cuts (Series Premiere) - TIDAL.com/FreshCuts - Tuesday (1/2)

A video series of short clips with artists at the barbershop/beauty salon, as they're interviewed while getting their haircut and discuss their life, career, style, etc.

The Group Chat Podcast (Series Premiere) - TIDAL.com/GroupChat - Wednesday (1/3)

Featuring Emily Oberg (Kith), Speedy Morman (Complex) and Jinx (Complex), the series will focus on highlighting, debating, and discovering subject matter including-but not limited to-hip hop music, pop culture and entertainment news, fashion, social media trends and events, and the latest hype.

Rough Draft (Series Premiere) - TIDAL.com/RoughDraft - Thursday (1/4)

Each episode of this new video series features an artist talking about the first song or rap they ever wrote (as kids) and then perform it. The first episode features the synth-pop project, Porches.

Rapsody "Where Flowers Bloom" Documentary - TIDAL.com/Rapsody - Friday (1/5)

This mini-doc focuses on the making of Rapsody's GRAMMY nominated album, Laila's Wisdom.

