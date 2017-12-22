Westminster Group saw its share price soar on Friday after the security company reported that it had reached an agreement with an unnamed Middle Eastern client for a major long-term project. Westminster's chief executive officer and chairman, whom had recently returned from an extended visit to the region, had reportedly ironed out "all but a few minor commercial and contractual issues" with its prospective client, and that due to the "complexity and increasing potential scope" of the project, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...