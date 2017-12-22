Healthcare-focused property investor MedicX completed its fifth Irish acquisition on Friday for 7.8m. MedicX acquire the 2,700-square foot Ayrfield Medical Park in Kilkenny as part of a standing investment by way of a sale and leaseback to the doctors who had originally helped develop the centre back in 2011. The GPs and the Health Service Executive, Ireland's equivalent of the NHS, have over 18 years remaining on their leases at the time of sale, while the pharmacy and dental operators have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...