

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it agreed to launch a tender offer to buy Empresas Banmédica, a health care provider serving Chile, Colombia and Peru, for about $2.8 billion.



UnitedHealth Group will offer CLP$2150 per share for 100 percent of the outstanding shares of the Company, valuing Empresas Banmédica's equity at CLP$1.7 trillion or approximately US$2.8 billion.



The two controlling shareholders of Empresas Banmédica will tender their combined approximate 57 percent ownership in Empresas Banmédica.



The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, subject to customary terms and conditions.



The tender offer is expected to commence on or about December 27, 2017 and conclude on or about January 25, 2018.



