Trading in SciBase Holding AB's paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is today December 22, 2017.



Short name: SCIB BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010598383 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146137 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank AB. For further information, please call Avanza Bank AB on 08-409 420 55.