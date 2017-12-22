Globl ICT Managed Services Market Report 2017-2022: Focus on Telecom Database Infrastructure, Directory and DB Services

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "ICT Managed Services: Telecom Database Infrastructure, Directory and DB Services 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Telecom Managed Database Revenue Will Reach $2.8B USD by 2022

This research assesses the technologies and solutions for Telecom Database Infrastructure, Directory and DB Services. The report provides analysis regarding existing solutions and insights into leveraging current and emerging technologies for new services. Analysis includes both legacy TDM-based network services as well as next generation network services based on IP and a flat hierarchical structure. The report evaluates market leaders in the Telecom DB Services market as well as insights and recommendations into what is likely to happen as a result of company strategies, assets, and company direction relative to emerging industry needs and opportunities.



As telecom infrastructure becomes increasingly complex, and communication service providers (CSP) look to reduce capital costs and control expenditures, CSPs have looked to outsource various telephony components to telecom managed service providers.



One area often ignored or misunderstood is telecom database infrastructure. Databases (DB) in telecom are used for wide-ranging purposes such as toll-free calling, prepaid wireless, Voice over IP (VoIP), inter-carrier messaging, and more. For example, the Electronic Number (ENUM) DB is relied upon for VoIP call completion, which requires PSTN-to-IP address mapping.



Telecom DB and Directory Services provide a real-time look-up function, which provides useful information based on previously stored data. Information is often provided over an Application Programming Interface (API) and may be used internally by the CSP, such as the Calling Name database used directly for the carrier Enhanced Caller ID feature, or shared with various third-party service providers, such as data provided over telecom APIs for various Over-the-Top (OTT) apps and services. One example of the latter is carrier's end-user location data provided to an OTT provider of location-based apps.





The report also provides forecasts for Managed Data and Information Services as well as Managed Data Center markets for 2017 through 2022. The report concludes with an overall market assessment and specific recommendations for the industry and select players. Purchase of this report includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.



Key Findings:

Global telecom managed database revenue will reach $2.8B by 2022

by 2022 There is a keen need for R&D investment in certain telecom DB areas such as AI and IoT

Use of telephony APIs by third parties will account for 27% of all application revenue by 2022

CSPs will enjoy steady top-line growth in emerging application areas while core service margins fade

Target Audience:

Telecom Infrastructure Providers

Telecom Managed Service Providers

Fixed and Mobile Network Operators

Datacenter and Data Services Companies

Management Consulting and Advisory Firms

Public and Private Investment Organizations

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Overview



3 Database Infrastructure and DB Services

3.1 Telecom and Computing Data

3.1.1 Data Types

3.1.1.1 Evolution of Data and Databases

3.1.1.2 Structured, Unstructured, and Hybrid Data

3.1.1.3 Transactional vs. Non-Transactional Data

3.1.2 Data Sources

3.1.3 Data Management Challenges

3.1.3.1 Data Fragmentation

3.1.3.2 Data Governance and Master Data Management

3.2 Data Services in Telecom and Computing

3.2.1 Database Role in Support of Apps and Services

3.2.2 Data as a Service (DaaS)

3.2.2.1 Carriers to Leverage Structured and Unstructured Data

3.2.2.2 Carriers Access to Continuous Data Feeds

3.2.2.3 Carriers to Capture from Social Systems and Merge with Own Data

3.3 Database Technologies

3.3.1 Database Access and Signaling

3.3.1.1 Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP)

3.3.1.2 Session Initiation Protocol (SIP)

3.3.1.3 Signaling System Seven (SS7)

3.4 Telecom and Computing Databases

3.4.1 Prepaid Communications, Content, and Commerce

3.4.2 Toll Free Calling Database

3.4.3 Calling Name Database

3.4.4 Line Information Database (LIDB)

3.4.5 Network Operator Subscriber Data Management (SDM) Databases

3.4.6 Presence Management and Databases

3.4.7 Location Management Infrastructure and Databases

3.4.7.1 Location vs. Presence

3.4.7.2 Location Management

3.4.8 Number Portability and Number Pooling Systems and Databases

3.4.9 Inter-carrier Messaging (MMS and SMS) Databases

3.4.9.1 Short Messaging Service (SMS)

3.4.9.2 Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

3.4.10 Electronic Number (ENUM)

3.4.11 Service Delivery Platforms (SDP)

3.4.12 IMS Architecture, Framework, and Databases

3.4.12.1 IMS Planes

3.4.12.2 IMS Network Elements

3.4.12.3 IMS Designed to Support NGN Services

3.4.13 Other Databases

3.4.13.1 RFID Databases

3.4.13.2 Calling Party Pays Database

3.4.13.3 Do Not Call Database

3.4.13.4 Robo Call Databases



4 Leading Vendors in Telecom DB Services Market

4.1 Amdocs Ltd.

4.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

4.3 Comarch SA

4.4 Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

4.5 Dell EMC

4.6 Ericsson Inc.

4.7 Hewlett-Packard (HP)

4.8 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

4.9 Infosys Limited

4.10 International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

4.11 iconectiv (Ericsson)

4.12 NeuStar, Inc.

4.13 Nokia Networks

4.14 NTT Data Corporation

4.15 Oracle Corporation

4.16 SAP America, Inc.

4.17 Syniverse Technologies

4.18 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

4.19 Tech Mahindra Limited

4.20 Transaction Network Services (TNS)

4.21 West Corporation

4.22 Other Companies (Specific Service Areas)

4.22.1 Artificial Intelligence and AI as a Service

4.22.2 Data Services Directly to Enterprise

4.22.3 Data Management, Analytics, and Data as a Service

4.22.4 Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT)

4.22.5 Programmable Telecom and APIs



5 Database Service Market Outlook and Forecasts

5.1 Database Infrastructure, DB Services, and APIs

5.2 Infrastructure and Services for Humans, Machines, and IoT

5.3 Managed Data and Information Service Market 2017 - 2022

5.4 Managed Data Center Market 2017 - 2022



6 Market Outlook and Recommendations

6.1 Growth Flattens in Traditional Service Areas

6.2 Steady Growth Expected in Emerging Apps and Services

6.3 High Growth Potential Service Areas Require R&D Investment



