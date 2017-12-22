Suspension of Trading



In order to facilitate compliance with MiFID II Articles 32, 52 and 69, Nasdaq Nordic will use a new Market Notices format for suspension of trading as of January 3, 2018. Currently the terminology differs somewhat between the Nasdaq Nordic marketplaces, where the terms Trading Halt and Suspension are both being used. Going forward only the term Suspension will be used.



Market Notices



Nasdaq Nordic shall in the new Market Notices state the reason for suspension. If related derivatives are subject to the suspension then the affected instruments will be listed under "Related Instruments". The comment filed may be used to state; if any further instrument related to the issuer will be suspended and/or if order books will be flushed and contact detail and/or a more detailed reason for suspension of trading. The Market Notices will have an XML-file attached with corresponding information.



The new Market Notices format for suspension of trading will be as follows:



Suspension of Trading in "Company Full Name" at "MIC" Suspension At Trading Venue "MIC" Due to "Reason for suspension" Started on: "Date and Time" Ongoing: "True" Comments: "State if; any further instrument related to the issuer will be suspended and/or order books will be flushed and/or contact detail and/or reason for suspension of trading" Issuer: "Company Full Name", LEI: "Company LEI Code" Instrument: "Short Name, ISIN" Related Instruments: "Related Instruments ISIN Code" The Financial Supervisory Authority for "MIC" has been notified



For further information concerning this market notices please contact:



Surveillance Helsinki, telephone +358 9 6166 7260, or e-mail: survo@nasdaq.com