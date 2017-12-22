Smart Machines in Enterprise and Industrial IoT: $22.6 Billion Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Smart Machines in Enterprise and Industrial IoT: Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global Smart Machine market will approach $22.6B by 2023

This research evaluates the Smart Machine ecosystem including technology building blocks, leading company strategies, products and services. The report evaluates various Smart Machine solutions, products, and services including Autonomous Robots, Expert Systems, Intelligent Assistants, Neurocomputers, and Wearable Devices.

This report also evaluates the Hardware, Embedded Software, and Related Services for Smart Machines. The report also assesses the market for Smart Machines in many industry verticals including Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Banking, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Security, Transportation and Logistics.

The drivers for enterprise and industrial adoption of Smart Machines include improvements in the Smart Workplace, Smart Data Discovery, Cognitive Automation, and more. Currently conceived Smart Machine products include autonomous robots (such as service robots), self-driving vehicles, expert systems (such as medical decision support systems), medical robots, intelligent assistants (such as automated online assistants), virtual private assistants (Siri, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, etc.), embedded software systems (such as machine monitoring and control systems), neurocomputers (such as purpose-built intelligent machines), and smart wearable devices.



Select Findings:

The APAC region will lead with highest overall Smart Machine market share

The healthcare market represents the largest global revenue opportunity through 2023

Key technology enablement markets will be Autonomous Vehicles, Drones, and Smart Robots

The fastest growing Smart Machine technology area Neuro-computing, will grow at 22.2% CAGR through 2023

Smart System components, such as Micro and Nano Sensors and RF Equipment, will be largest areas by revenue

Smart Machines and Smart Systems will benefit greatly from low latency and localized processing via 5G and MEC

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Smart Machines in Perspective

1.2 Smart Machine Drivers

1.3 Smart Machine Market Development

1.4 Smart Machine Industry Dynamics



2 Smart Machine Ecosystem

2.1 Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence

2.2 Sensor Networks and Smart Dust

2.3 Application Specific Algorithm and Machine Learning

2.4 Purpose Built Smart Machines and Neurocomputer

2.5 Intelligent Automation and Robotic Process Automation

2.6 Industrial Automation System

2.7 Workplace Automation Systems

2.8 IoT and Smart Systems

2.9 5G, MEC, and Cloud Computing



3 Smart Machine Market Analysis and Forecasts

3.1 Global Market Forecast 2018 - 2023

3.1.1 Total Smart Machine Market

3.1.2 Smart Machine Product Market

3.1.3 Smart Machine Technology Market

3.1.3.1 Smart Machine Cognitive Technology Market

3.1.3.2 Smart Machine Neurocomputing Technology Market

3.1.4 Smart Machine Market Segment

3.1.4.1 Smart Machine Market in Industry Verticals

3.2 Regional Market Forecast 2018 - 2023

3.2.1 Smart Machine Regional Market



4 Company Analysis



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



