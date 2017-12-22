Global Dock and Yard Management Systems Market: Technological Advancements to Steer Uptake of Dock and Yard Management Systems - Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, December 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The increasing penetration of the global dock and yard management systems market has wooed several regional and global companies to expand their footprint worldwide. Besides this, the key market players are focusing on product differentiation and adding innovative edge to their products and technologies to upgrade their service portfolio. Through these strategies, various companies are aiming at establishing a stronger foothold in the global market. Other than this, the market is witnessing a fair share of partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions all conducted in an attempt to emerge at the fore, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study. Also, Manhattan Associates, 4sight Solution, Descartes Systems Group Inc., C3 Solutions, Kelley Entrematic, Softeon, Zebra, Oracle Corporation, Royal 4 Systems, and Epicor Software Corp are identified as some of the leading companies operating in the global dock and yard management systems market.

According to TMR, the global dock and yard management systems market is likely to report a CAGR of 13.9% between 2017 and 2025. By the end of 2025, the market is forecast to reach US$7,612.0 mn, as compared to US$2,377.0 mn in 2016. Regionally, North America dominated the global dock and yard management systems market, gaining from the proliferation of cloud-computing technologies in the region. However, over the next couple of years, Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing region. Among the key application segments, the market witnesses strong demand from the manufacturing sector. However, it was the transport and logistics sector that held the dominant share of 25% in 2016.

Rising Demand for Time and Cost Saving Solutions to Boost Growth

The rising demand for cost and time saving solutions is the key reason behind growth witnessed in the global dock and yard management market. Over the last few years, technological advancements have steered the adoption of dock and yard management systems as they ensure accuracy in inventory and distribution centers and warehouses, in turn eliminating extra costs incurred in the processes. According to TMR, warehouse management systems (WMS) and transportation management systems (TMS) fuels labor utilization significantly, they increase floor space utilization by a minimum 10%, and improves shipping accuracy by 99%, hence saving cost and time alike. Furthermore, the market is likely to gain from globalization and the rising demand for TMS and WMS solutions. It will also gain from the growth witnessed in the e-commerce industry, which demands diligent and prompt delivery of goods ordered online.

Get a PDF Brochure for this Research Report athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25139

In addition, the rising awareness among prospects customers regarding their diverse applications will enable growth in the global enterprise content management market. In the last couple of years, cloud-based ECM solutions have found increasing applications in various sectors including banking and financial services, insurance companies, consumer goods, energy and power, education and academia, securities and capital markets, healthcare, defense, media and transportation, and IT and Telecom. A common thread between these industries is that all they require high information security hence emerging as prime consumers of the technology.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=25139

Budgetary Constraints Could Create Hindrances

On the downside, lack of awareness about cloud-based solutions and involvement of high initial costs are key challenges that the market is witnessing. Owing to budgetary constraints and ROI concerns, the growth witnessed by the global dock and yard management systems market is compromised with to an extent. The market may also face hindrances due to lack of capabilities in scalability and system integration. Though recent technological advancements and the swiftly catching trend of bring your own device is expected to create lucrative prospects for the market's growth in the coming years. Also implementation of cloud-based solutions facilitates management of services such as reverse logistics, inbound execution, to-store management, outbound execution, cross docking, and value added services providing efficient warehouse, transportation, and inventory management. As businesses realize these benefits, they are more likely to shift install dock and yard management systems.

This review is based on a TMR report, titled"Dock and Yard Management Systems Market (Type - Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Transportation Management Systems (TMS); Application - Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Grocery, Retailing, and Parcel Post) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025."

Browse Research Release athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/dock-yard-management-systems-market.htm

The report segments the global dock and yard management systems market as:

By Type

Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

By Application

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Grocery

Retailing and Parcel Post

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

and (MEA) South America Brazil Rest of South America



Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Blockchain Technology Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/blockchain-technology-market.html



Asset Management IT Solution Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/us-asset-management-it-solution-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

