LONDON, 2017-12-22 14:27 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners ("LLCP"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced that it has partnered with management to acquire Law Business Research Ltd. ("LBR" or the "Company") from Bowmark Capital. LBR provides information services to the international legal community through a portfolio of physical and online publications and research tools. The Company specializes in making hard-to-find, complicated material accessible to its users. LBR is headquartered in London with an additional office in Washington, DC.



The investment in LBR will be the second from Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P.



According to Lauren Leichtman, CEO of LLCP, "We are excited to partner with Paul Howarth, CEO, and the rest of the LBR management team, who have built a market leading company in the attractive information services sector. We look forward to working with Paul and his team to continue providing key insights and analysis within the growing and increasingly complex global legal environment."



Regarding the transaction, Paul Howarth commented, "My team and I are delighted to partner with LLCP as we seek to accelerate growth and further strengthen our market position. LLCP has a long history of being a value-added partner to its portfolio companies throughout North America, the U.K. and Europe. Their successful experience with other content-led businesses, as well as strategic, financial and M&A expertise, should contribute meaningfully to the continued growth of our business."



LLCP was advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Deloitte LLP.



About Levine Leichtman Capital Partners



LLCP is a Los Angeles, California based private investment firm that has managed approximately $9.0 billion of institutional capital since its inception. LLCP invests in middle market companies located in the United States and Europe. LLCP is currently making new investments through Levine Leichtman Capital Partners VI, L.P., LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Private Capital Solutions, L.P., Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Europe, L.P. and LLCP Co-Investment Fund, L.P. LLCP has offices in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Chicago, London and The Hague.



