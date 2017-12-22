Blokt, a Leading Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Website, Expands to Offer Guides on Bitcoin, Technical Analysis and More

Since it Was Founded in September 2017, Blokt is Quickly Gaining a Reputation for Being a Top Source of Unbiased News Regarding Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2017 / The founders of Blokt, a reputable online resource for the latest news and information about blockchain and cryptocurrency including Bitcoin and Ripple, are pleased to announce that they have expanded to offer helpful guides, technical analysis, and other helpful features.

To check out the new technical analysis section, which offers the latest price analysis for BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC and loads more cryptocurrencies from their experienced traders, please visit https://blokt.com/technical-analysis.













As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Blokt understand that while many people are interested in learning more about cryptocurrencies and blockchain, they may not be sure where to go for reliable information.

This knowledge inspired them to create and launch Blokt in September 2017, and provide people with online resources like an unbiased and up to date Bitcoin news section, as well as the latest news on blockchain and cryptocurrency. The site was founded by a group of "crypto enthusiasts" who have backgrounds in web design, media, marketing, and blockchain.

"Level-headed opinions from crypto websites are few and far between," the spokesperson noted, adding that there is often a severe bias which fails to address real issues within particular cryptocurrency and blockchain projects and problems which face the blockchain landscape as a whole.

"With Blokt, we aim to provide an unbiased source of news with writers and journalists from multiple backgrounds, not just the cryptocurrency scene."

The website has created such a positive buzz with visitors who are eager to learn more about Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, or one of the many Altcoins, Blokt has recently expanded to include many other features including security information. In addition, a Tools section is currently under development; people may visit the new section now to check out the comical Magic 8 Ball tool.

The founders of Blokt are also running a competition on Twitter where one lucky winner will receive a Ledger Nano S. To enter, people simply need to follow Blokt on Twitter and tweet, "I'm in."

About Blokt:

Blokt is a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency resource, providing the latest breaking news in the world of crypto. They also provide technical analysis, security advice and they have a tools section under development. For more information, please visit https://blokt.com.

Contact:

Greg Adams

greg@blokt.com

+44 203 802 0418

SOURCE: Blokt