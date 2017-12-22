Content Delivery Network Market by Type, Core Solution, Adjacent Service, Service Provider, Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Content Delivery Network Market by Type (Standard/Non-Video & Video CDN), Core Solution (Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery), Adjacent Service, Service Provider, Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global Content Delivery Network (CDN) market is expected to grow from USD 7.47 Billion in 2017 to USD 30.89 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.8% during the forecast period.



An increasing need for live and on-demand video delivery and loading is a major driver of the market growth. Offering best end-user experience, improved productivity, and lowering latency are also driving the global CDN market.

The report provides detailed insights into the global content delivery network market, which is segmented by type, core solution, adjacent service, service provider, organization size, vertical, and region. The type segment covers standard/ Non-video CDN and video CDN. Video CDN is expected to hold a larger market share due to the increasing need to deliver rich media content and on-demand video to end users.

Among core solutions, the media delivery solution is expected to hold the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Media delivery with best quality experience and the lower delay time is very essential for content creators and organizations to offer the best viewing experience to end users. Moreover, storage services will remain the most significant service contributing the highest revenue.

Whereas, the traditional CDN providers are expected to give the highest contribution to the overall content delivery network market. The traditional CDN providers offer solutions to deliver static, dynamic, and interactive contents to end users. This request is routed to nearest servers to users, and the content is then delivered to users by speeding up page loading in the maximum possible bandwidth.

The issues related to latency and website monetization are acting as restraining factors for the market growth. Monetization has given rise to several issues, such as slower page response, and it may also lead to an unbalanced load of webpages.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 Content Delivery Network Market, By Type



7 Content Delivery Network Market, By Core Solution



8 Content Delivery Network Market, By Service Provider



9 Content Delivery Network Market, By Adjacent Service



10 Content Delivery Network Market, By Organization Size



11 Content Delivery Network Market, By Vertical



12 Content Delivery Network Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



Akamai

Aws

Cachefly

Cdnetworks

Cedexis

Cloudflare

Fastly, Inc.

Google

Imperva Incapsula

Internap

Level 3 Communications

Limelight Networks

Stackpath

Tata Communications

Verizon Communications

