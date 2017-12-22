New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2017) - CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for the cannabis industry, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink: GOHE), a client of CNW and a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide.

The publication, titled, "Rapidly Growing Cannabis Market Has Massive Impact on Multiple Industry Sectors," highlights several facets of the cannabis sector, including cultivation, product development, payment solutions, marketing and more.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.cannabisnewswire.com/rapidly-growing-cannabis-market-massive-impact-multiple-industry-sectors/

The breadth of Global Payout's FINTECH solutions now ripples into the cannabis industry through the company's MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. ("MTRAC") subsidiary, introduced in 2015 to provide alternative and high-risk enterprises with solutions to manage everything from pin debit and virtual currency to compliance and cash flow logistics. Global Payout continues to increase MTRAC's market reach, most recently announcing a collaboration with SinglePoint, Inc. a leading provider of full service mobile technology and mobile payment solutions to multiple industries, including the legal cannabis market, with the purpose of maximizing Global Payout's existing suite of financial solutions (http://nnw.fm/Ytav8), including those offered by MTRAC. … MTRAC is also collaborating with its PotSaver brand, a supplier of medical cannabis listings, to launch a publication for the cannabis industry called PotSaver Biz. The first Los Angeles release is scheduled for January 1, 2018, a timely endeavor as the State of California begins licensing recreational marijuana sales next month. Demonstrating the potential of cross-networking within the cannabis industry, MTRAC has also formed a referral partnership agreement with GreenRush Group, Inc. This agreement is expected to provide MTRAC with a direct source of revenue from the referral of cannabis-related businesses who secure a contract with greenRush for the use of its e-commerce payment platform, and Green Label Platform.

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments. For more information, visit www.GlobalPayout.com.

