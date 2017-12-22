New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2017) - CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for the cannabis industry, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CSE: IN) (OTCQB: IMLFF), a client of CNW and a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems.

The publication titled, "Pot Stock Bull Market Primed for Even More Growth as Major Markets Legalize," discusses the soaring stock prices of high value operators in the nascent cannabis industry.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.cannabisnewswire.com/pot-stock-bull-market-primed-even-growth-major-markets-legalize/

InMed's use of genetically engineered microorganisms to produce cannabinoids not only opens the gates for industrial-scale manufacturing of naturally occurring cannabinoids, it provides commercially viable access for the first time in history to the rarest and most sought-after ones. The sophistication of InMed's biosynthesis platform for drug engineering is evident from examples like the ocular hydrogel formulation being developed in conjunction with the University of British Columbia. The company recently demonstrated a first of its kind hydrogel-mediated cannabinoid nanoparticle offering, which uses a unique tissue-specific delivery vehicle that forms a thin, uniform, gel-like 'lens' over the cornea, via the natural reflex of blinking. InMed has been making significant progress leveraging its biosynthesis technology to advance its growing pipeline, and the overall R&D effort has been significantly enhanced by the company's proprietary drug/disease targeting bioinformatics assessment tool. These kinds of finer details about the company's capabilities are likely a large reason why InMed has generated such a great deal of market buzz, with TheSeedInvestor.com putting the company as one of the "5 Cannabis Biotech Stocks to Watch."

About InMed

InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database assessment tool, the biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the company. For more information, visit www.InMedPharma.com.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://wwwCannabisNewsWire.com

