On December 22, 2017 the Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) has accepted for further processing application for AS "Latvijas Kugnieciba" final takeover bid by Vitol Netherlands B.V..



Information about the takeover bid:



Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Latvijas Kugnieciba" (Target company):



Vitol Netherlands B.V. (Offerer), (a company established under Dutch law and 01.10.1999. registered in the Netherlands Company register, registration number: 24296371, registered address: K.P. Van der Mandelelaan 130, 3062MB Rotterdam, The Netherlands) directly owns 97,06% of AS "Latvijas Kugnieciba" voting shares.



Offerer owns 182 367 467 dematerialized bearer shares with voting rights (category A shares) and 399 999 830 registered shares in paper form with voting rights (category B shares).



On 20.12.2017. AS "Latvijas Kugnieciba" general meeting a decision was made to delist and exclude all bearer shares from the regulated market. Therefore, the final takeover bid is done according to the Law on Financial Instruments Market Article 81, part (4).



Record date for the final takeover bid is the 10th business day from the day it was expressed, that is, from the date when the Offerer in accordance with Article 82, part (7) of the Law on the Financial Instruments Market has published information on the takeover bid in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis".



The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: EUR 0,71