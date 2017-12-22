TomTod Ideas: City Exploration Smartphone App Initiated by Middle School Students Launches

The Two Middle Schoolers Created the Innovative App at a Summer Camp Run By TomTod Ideas, Whose Motto is "Empowering Middle School Students to Launch Absurd Ideas That Enhance the Common Good"

CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2017 / CantonSmart, the brainchild of middle school students, is a new smartphone app connecting users to the community of Canton, Ohio, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

When Aaron and Gwyn explored their community at Camp What If, a summer camp run by TomTod Ideas, they loved what they saw. They toured around Canton, learning about the unique attractions, history, and businesses that make the Hall of Fame City tick.

"What if," they thought, "our city had a smart guide to all the great things about Canton? And what if it showed you where to go?"

The result? CantonSmart, an app that curates the city for people. CantonSmart navigates users through all the city has to offer with walkthroughs of the city's food scene and "inverted intersections." These historic images of downtown let users compare city blocks from today with decades past.

Aaron and Gwyn worked alongside local mentors, including developers Chris Cutter and Dan Capri with ETHOS, and Mark Holland with the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum, to put their idea into motion. Now the public has a cross-platform app that serves up local history, knowledge, and food right from their phones, all thanks to middle schoolers that were empowered by TomTod Ideas. And as far as the CantonSmart team is concerned, this is just the beginning, with updated features, information, and themes to come.

To promote their app to tourists visiting Canton, Aaron and Gwyn worked with their mentors to secure funding, including a prize package, from Visit Canton. By visiting www.cantonsmart.com/sweepstakes contestants (living outside of Stark County) can earn entries into a sweepstakes to win a 3 day Gold Package to Pro Football Hall of Fame's Enshrinement Festival Powered by Johnson Controls or, for those living in Stark County, a prize package of gift certificates to local restaurants.

About TomTod Ideas:

TomTod Ideas is an innovative nonprofit that's changing the conversation about middle school. Standing for tomorrow's ideas today, TomTod empowers middle school students to launch innovative ideas and spark positive change. Through three core programs and community collaborations, TomTod empowers middle schoolers with week-long summer camps, project-based mentoring, and school-based partnerships. TomTod Ideas' programming provides positive youth development opportunities and key training in vital soft skills, preparing middle school students to enhance the common good as engaged, caring citizens while thriving in a swiftly changing workforce. TomTod equips middle schoolers with transferable skill sets, enabling them to be creative, critical thinkers who collaboratively and compassionately engage their community and world. For more information, please visit www.tomtodideas.org.

TomTod Ideas

715 Market Ave. N

Canton, OH 44702

330.617.4753

