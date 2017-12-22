

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods showed a notable increase in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.



The Commerce Department said durable goods surged up by 1.3 percent in November after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in October.



The increase in orders came in below economist estimates for a 2.0 percent jump, although the revised drop in the previous month was much smaller than the 0.8 percent decrease that had been reported.



Excluding a rebound in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders edged down by 0.1 percent in November after spiking by a revised 1.3 percent in October.



