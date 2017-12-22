Global Automotive Camera Module Market 2017-2021 - Increased Popularity of CMOS Sensors Due to Improved Performance

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive camera module market to grow at a CAGR of 21.54% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Camera Module Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers camera module installed in new shipments of passenger and commercial vehicles.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased popularity of CMOS sensors due to improved performance. Complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) are gradually replacing charge coupled device (CCD) sensors in every area of application, including automotive. CCD sensors were widely used in the automotive sector for machine vision applications. However, due to factors such as low cost and high performance, CMOS sensors have gained popularity. CCD image sensors are more expensive than CMOS sensors as they need a specialized manufacturing process, and it is used in high-end consumer electronic products and automotive applications.

One trend in the market is introduction of advanced night vision camera module. The camera systems that are currently used in cars are not capable of detecting objects in the limited visibility conditions during the night. This puts pedestrians at risk and increases the chances of accidents. Moreover, the risk of fatal accidents is twice at night as compared with the day.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high replacement costs associated with camera modules. Automotive cameras play a crucial role in eliminating blind spots. Although the replacement costs of these cameras are not high, the total cost incurred is very high as it is a time-consuming and labor-intensive job. Some automakers include these cameras in the basic price of cars.

Major automakers, such as Honda, include rearview cameras in their basic Civic LX model, whereas Chevrolet and Ford have cameras on Colorado and Focus S models, respectively. Additionally, the aftermarket manufacturing cost of these rearview cameras is relatively low.



Key vendors

AEi Boston

Autoliv

Bosch

Continental

Other prominent vendors

Ambarella

Kappa optronics

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS

Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG)

Texas Instruments

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

Automotive safety systems

Automotive camera module

Regulatory framework

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

Market overview

Global ACM market for passenger vehicles

Global ACM market for commercial vehicles

PART 07: Market segmentation by system functionality

Market overview

Global driver assistance camera market

Global driver support camera market

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global ACM market segmentation by geography

ACM market in Americas

ACM market in EMEA

ACM market in APAC

PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

Introduction of advanced night vision camera module

Growing popularity of modular automotive reference system

Advancements in design of next-generation camera module circuit

PART 12: Vendor landscape

Competitive benchmarking

Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis



