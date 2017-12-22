To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 22 December 2017





Company Announcement number 103/2017 - 22 December 2017



Correction to company announcement number 102/2017 Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2018



The coupon rate for Isincode DK0004605755 FlexKort is in the English Appendix by mistake listed as 0.21% p.a. The correct coupon rate is -0.21% p.a.



Please find the correct data in the attached file.





The Executive Board



Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=658216