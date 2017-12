Through this operation, the Czech investment firm has raised the capacity of its PV power plant portfolio to 69 MW.

The Czech investment company Jufa has agreed to buy two solar plants with a combined capacity of 17 MW in the Czech Republic.

One of the two facilities, named FVE Dobré pole, has a capacity of 4 MW and is located in the district of Mikulov, while the second solar park, with a capacity of 13 MW, is the country's eight largest PV plant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...