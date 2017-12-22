The Chinese government has revealed its new feed-in tariffs (FIT) for different types of PV projects, with rates set to fall by as much as 15% from the start of January.Utility-scale PV projects that are located in China's Class 1 solar resource region will qualify for a new FIT rate of CNY 0.55/kWh, said the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) this week. Installations in the country's Class 2 and 3 regions will be eligible for revised FIT rates of CNY 0.65/kWh and CNY 0.75/kWh, respectively.The NDRC said that the new rate for distributed-generation (DG) solar projects will be CNY 0.37/kWh, which is about CNY 0.05/kWh lower than the current rate. However, the FIT rate will remain the same for all solar projects built under the ...

