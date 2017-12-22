Ethereum News UpdateOver the last few weeks, crypto prices looked like the Planet of the Apes, in that they climbed incredibly fast.However, that (admittedly terrible) analogy came to an end on Thursday night when prices crashed. Almost every single currency of note was affected.Bitcoin dropped 17% overnight, while Bitcoin Cash fell by an even wider margin, losing more than 30% of its market capitalization. Even IOTA and Cardano, two cryptos that experienced rapid growth in the last month, fell by double-digits.Ethereum was no exception to this trend.ETH prices depreciated 20.33% against the U.S. dollar. This brought the Ethereum to USD rate to a seven-day low of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...