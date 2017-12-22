On Track Innovations - A Micro-Cap FinTech Play with Great UpsideThe speculative trading in anything to do with Bitcoin or one of the other many cryptocurrencies has been incredible. Bitcoin traded at $19,666 on December 17 but plummeted down to $15,670 as I am writing this. Considering that Bitcoin was trading at $751.00 at the start of the year and at $13.00 in 2013, the gains have been staggering.But while I'm not convinced about the valuation of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, I do understand the incredible potential for the blockchain technology to spread to many industries, from banking to supply chain and manufacturing.A small and largely unknown micro-cap.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...