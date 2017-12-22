Full year results from YOLO Leisure & Technology showed positive investment income as the company plans to raise further funds in the new year. Finishing its trading year to end-September with five companies in its portfolio, the AIM-listed investment company generated total comprehensive income of £0.73m versus the loss of £0.62m last year. The income resulted from unrealised gains on investments of £0.66m and realised gains on disposal of investments of £0.27m. Cash of £0.62m rested in ...

