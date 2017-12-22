The "The Fundamentals of Operational Risk for Insurers" book has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Fundamentals of Operational Risk for Insurers provides readers with practical approaches in how to better understand risk and control frameworks that are not based on a one size fits all' model but instead focus on the relevant tools and processes and how these can be better designed for each organization according to its size, scale of complexity, and the regulatory landscape.

The book is written by two experienced professionals, Cathy Hampson (Managing Director of GMG Europe and author of An Introduction to Behavioral Risk) and Gustavo A. Ortega (Director, Head of Corporate Operational Risk Management, American International Group, Inc.), who provide in-depth background and real-life examples in order to fully illustrate the challenges, rewards and solutions for managing operational risk.

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/43jlvx/the_fundamentals?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171222005271/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Accounting