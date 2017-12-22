Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays") announced today that it expects the New York Stock Exchange Arca (the "NYSE Arca") to commence proceedings to delist the iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM Exchange Traded Notes (the "ETNs") (Ticker: GAZ) from the NYSE Arca. The delisting decision was reached because such condition exists, which in the opinion of NYSE Arca, makes further dealings on the exchange inadvisable pursuant to NYSE Arca Rule 5.2-E(j)(6)(B)(II)(2)(b)(iii). Specifically, the Notes are no longer suitable for listing based on abnormally low trading prices. The Index underlying the ETNs is the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM (the "Index"), with Bloomberg ticker BCOMNGTR.

Barclays expects the NYSE Arca to commence delisting proceedings in the next several days and the suspension of trading for the ETNs today. Following the delisting, the ETNs may trade, if at all, on an over-the-counter basis, the secondary market for the ETNs may experience a significant drop in liquidity, and holders of the ETNs may not be able to trade or sell their ETNs easily.

Barclays previously issued investor guidance notices on December 8, 2017, March 8, 2017, December 22, 2015 and November 9, 2015 regarding the decline in the daily redemption value of the ETNs and the likelihood of premiums and discounts in the secondary market prices to persist.

The ETN holders' option to require Barclays to repurchase the ETNs will not be affected by this delisting. Barclays previously announced the waiver of the minimum early redemption size of 50,000 ETNs with respect to the valuation date occurring on each Wednesday (or, if such calendar day is not a trading day, the trading day immediately thereafter). The minimum early redemption size for any other day of the month was reduced to 5,000 ETNs from 50,000 ETNs. These changes took effect on March 9, 2017 and will be effective for the next three years ending on and including March 9, 2020 unless extended by Barclays at its sole discretion.

The obligation of Barclays to accept any early redemption of ETNs is subject to the procedures set forth in the section "Specific Terms of the ETNs-Early Redemption Procedures" in the prospectus relating to the ETNs. These procedures include delivering a notice of redemption and signed confirmation to Barclays prior to the relevant valuation date within the time frames set forth in the prospectus and instructing the DTC custodian at which the ETNs are held to book and settle a delivery vs. payment trade with respect to the ETNs. Please refer to the press release on March 8, 2017 for more details.

Barclays also announced the listing of a new ETN (the "New ETNs") (Ticker: GAZB) linked to the same Index earlier this year. The New ETNs offer a similar exposure as the existing ETNs (the "Old ETNs"), but will include certain differences, including a reduced investor fee and an issuer redemption feature. Please refer to the associated press release on March 8, 2017 for more details.

Holders of the Old ETNs that wish to sell their Old ETNs and/or purchase New ETNs may take any of the following actions:

1) Sell Old ETNs and/or purchase New ETNs on the secondary market at the prevailing trading price on the exchange (subject to relevant trading restrictions on the Old ETNs);



2) Put Old ETNs to Barclays (including with respect to the valuation date occurring on each Wednesday with reduced minimum early redemption sizes) and simultaneously purchase New ETNs from Barclays in an amount having an equal dollar value, with each transaction having the same valuation date and settlement date (a "Net Settlement"). In this case, upon redemption of its Old ETNs, the holder would receive a number of New ETNs equal to the aggregate daily redemption value of the redeemed Old ETNs, rounded to the nearest full New ETN, with a residual cash payment for any "partial" remaining ETNs. Holders who wish to effect a Net Settlement must instruct their broker or other person through whom they hold their Old ETNs in accordance with the prospectus for the Old ETNs. Holders may also contact Barclays at etndesk@barclays.com or 1-212-528-7990 to obtain further information regarding the procedures for Net Settlement.



3) Put Old ETNs to Barclays under the early redemption option without simultaneously purchasing New ETNs or purchase New ETNs from Barclays without simultaneously redeeming Old ETNs, in each case for the applicable cash value.

Any redemption of Old ETNs or sale of New ETNs is subject to the conditions described in the prospectus for the relevant series of ETNs and will be valued using the applicable daily redemption value or closing indicative value on the valuation date for the transaction, with no additional purchase or redemption fees, in each case in accordance with the prospectus for the relevant series of ETNs. Holders are not required to take any of the actions set forth above and may choose to continue to hold their ETNs at any time.

The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection. The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. An investment in the ETNs involves significant risks, including possible loss of principal, and may not be suitable for all investors.

Daily redemptions at the option of the holders of the ETNs continue to stay open. The prospectus relating to the ETNs can be found on EDGAR, the SEC website at: www.sec.gov, as well as on the respective product websites at www.iPathETN.com/GAZprospectus and www.iPathETN.com/GAZBprospectus.

Barclays Bank PLC is the issuer of iPath ETNs and Barclays Capital Inc. is the issuer's agent in the distribution.

For further information, please instruct your broker/advisor/custodian to email us at etndesk@barclays.com or alternatively, your broker/custodian can call us at: 1-212-528-7990.

Selected Risk Considerations

An investment in the iPath ETNs described herein involves risks. Selected risks are summarized here, but we urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under "Risk Factors" in the applicable prospectus supplement and pricing supplement.

You May Lose Some or All of Your Principal: The ETNs are exposed to any decrease in the level of the underlying index between the inception date and the applicable valuation date. Additionally, if the level of the underlying index is insufficient to offset the negative effect of the investor fee and other applicable costs, you will lose some or all of your investment at maturity or upon redemption, even if the value of such index has increased. Because the ETNs are subject to an investor fee and any other applicable costs, the return on the ETNs will always be lower than the total return on a direct investment in the index components. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection.

The ETNs offer exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to physical commodities: The ETNs offer investors exposure to the price of New York Mercantile Exchange-traded Henry Hub Natural gas futures contracts and not to the spot price of Henry Hub Natural Gas. The price of a commodity futures contract reflects the expected value of the commodity upon delivery in the future, whereas the spot price of a commodity reflects the immediate delivery value of the commodity. A variety of factors can lead to a disparity between the expected future price of a commodity and the spot price at a given point in time, such as the cost of storing the commodity for the term of the futures contract, interest charges to finance the purchase of the commodity and expectations concerning supply and demand for the commodity. The price movement of a futures contract is typically correlated with the movements of the spot price of the reference commodity, but the correlation is generally imperfect and price moves in the spot market may not be reflected in the futures market (and vice versa). Accordingly, the ETNs may underperform a similar investment that reflects the return on the physical commodity.

Credit of Barclays Bank PLC: The ETNs are unsecured debt obligations of the issuer, Barclays Bank PLC, and are not, either directly or indirectly, an obligation of or guaranteed by any third party. Any payment to be made on the ETNs, including any payment at maturity or upon redemption, depends on the ability of Barclays Bank PLC to satisfy its obligations as they come due. As a result, the actual and perceived creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC will affect the market value, if any, of the ETNs prior to maturity or redemption. In addition, in the event Barclays Bank PLC were to default on its obligations, you may not receive any amounts owed to you under the terms of the ETNs.

Market and Volatility Risk: The prices of physical commodities, including the commodities underlying the index components, can fluctuate widely due to supply and demand disruptions in major producing or consuming regions. Additionally, the market value of the ETNs may be influenced by many unpredictable factors including changes in supply and demand relationships (including as a result of redemptions of the ETNs and, in the case of the New ETNs, sales from inventory and issuances of New ETNs), governmental policies and economic events.

A Trading Market for the ETNs May Not Develop: Although the ETNs are listed on NYSE Arca, a trading market for the ETNs may not develop and the liquidity of the ETNs may be limited, as we are not required to maintain any listing of the ETNs.

No Interest Payments from the ETNs: You will not receive any interest payments on the ETNs.

Restrictions on the Minimum Number of ETNs and Date Restrictions for Redemptions: Except in the circumstances described above, you must redeem at least the minimum number of ETNs specified in the applicable prospectus at one time in order to exercise your right to redeem your ETNs on any redemption date. You may only redeem your ETNs on a redemption date if we receive a notice of redemption from you by certain dates and times as set forth in the pricing supplement.

Uncertain Tax Treatment: Significant aspects of the tax treatment of the ETNs are uncertain. You should consult your own tax advisor about your own tax situation.

The ETNs may be sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. There are restrictions on the minimum number of ETNs you may redeem directly with the issuer as specified in the applicable prospectus. Commissions may apply and there are tax consequences in the event of sale, redemption or maturity of ETNs. Sales in the secondary market may result in significant losses.

