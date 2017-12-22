Global Automotive Chassis Sensors Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Bosch, Continental, DENSO, Infineon Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Delphi & NXP Semiconductors

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Chassis Sensors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive chassis sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 2.85% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Chassis Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing acceptance of sensor technology. Sensors have shown exponential growth in the last couple of years. The demand for smart sensors is increasing in the automotive industry. These sensors provide more accurate and reliable data owing to their advanced technologies and high compatibility with different applications. They form an integral part of the IoT ecosystem, which is a necessity in connected vehicles. The data processed by a smart sensor is assigned a unique identifier that can be transmitted via the Internet or other similar networks. Currently, a wireless sensor and actuator network (WSAN) protocol is used to disseminate data across the network.

One trend in the market is growing demand for MEMS and NEMS technology. The use of MEMS and nano-electromechanical systems (NEMS) technologies has led to the development of more compactable smart sensors. These technologies involve the use of electromechanical and mechanical components using microfabrication techniques. The size of these devices varies from one micron to a few millimeters. NEMS is the further modification of MEMS technology.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is use of poor-quality raw materials resulting in malfunctioning of sensors. OEMs source raw material from different vendors to manufacture sensors. The materials procured from suppliers may not survive in all situations. The resistor may corrode or break due to excess vibrations, leading to operational failure. Manufacturers must be careful while procuring materials from the supplier. As manufacturers tend to bargain, suppliers may give low quality material, which leads to malfunctioning of the sensor. The use of poor quality material affects the efficiency and lifespan of sensors.

Key vendors

Bosch

Continental AG

DENSO

Infineon Technologies

Sensata Technologies

Delphi

NXP Semiconductors

Other prominent vendors

TE Connectivity

STMicroelectronics

Amphenol

EPCOS

Allegro Microsystems

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type

Global automotive chassis sensors market by vehicle type

Global passenger car chassis sensors market

Global commercial vehicle chassis sensors market

PART 07: Market segmentation by sensor type

Global automotive chassis sensor market share by sensor types

Speed sensor

Pressure sensor

Position sensor

Temperature sensor

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global automotive chassis sensors market by geography

Automotive chassis sensors market in APAC

Automotive chassis sensors market in EMEA

Automotive chassis sensors market in Americas

PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

Growing demand for MEMS and NEMS technology

Advanced MEMS packaging techniques

Smart sensors and sensor fusion technology

PART 12: Vendor landscape

Competitive landscape

Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

Bosch

Continental AG

DENSO

Infineon Technologies

Sensata Technologies

Delphi

NXP Semiconductors

PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r6b3b2/global_automotive?w=5





