Global Automotive Chassis Sensors Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Bosch, Continental, DENSO, Infineon Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Delphi & NXP Semiconductors

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Chassis Sensors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global automotive chassis sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 2.85% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Automotive Chassis Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing acceptance of sensor technology. Sensors have shown exponential growth in the last couple of years. The demand for smart sensors is increasing in the automotive industry. These sensors provide more accurate and reliable data owing to their advanced technologies and high compatibility with different applications. They form an integral part of the IoT ecosystem, which is a necessity in connected vehicles. The data processed by a smart sensor is assigned a unique identifier that can be transmitted via the Internet or other similar networks. Currently, a wireless sensor and actuator network (WSAN) protocol is used to disseminate data across the network.
One trend in the market is growing demand for MEMS and NEMS technology. The use of MEMS and nano-electromechanical systems (NEMS) technologies has led to the development of more compactable smart sensors. These technologies involve the use of electromechanical and mechanical components using microfabrication techniques. The size of these devices varies from one micron to a few millimeters. NEMS is the further modification of MEMS technology.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is use of poor-quality raw materials resulting in malfunctioning of sensors. OEMs source raw material from different vendors to manufacture sensors. The materials procured from suppliers may not survive in all situations. The resistor may corrode or break due to excess vibrations, leading to operational failure. Manufacturers must be careful while procuring materials from the supplier. As manufacturers tend to bargain, suppliers may give low quality material, which leads to malfunctioning of the sensor. The use of poor quality material affects the efficiency and lifespan of sensors.
Key vendors
- Bosch
- Continental AG
- DENSO
- Infineon Technologies
- Sensata Technologies
- Delphi
- NXP Semiconductors
Other prominent vendors
- TE Connectivity
- STMicroelectronics
- Amphenol
- EPCOS
- Allegro Microsystems
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type
- Global automotive chassis sensors market by vehicle type
- Global passenger car chassis sensors market
- Global commercial vehicle chassis sensors market
PART 07: Market segmentation by sensor type
- Global automotive chassis sensor market share by sensor types
- Speed sensor
- Pressure sensor
- Position sensor
- Temperature sensor
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
- Global automotive chassis sensors market by geography
- Automotive chassis sensors market in APAC
- Automotive chassis sensors market in EMEA
- Automotive chassis sensors market in Americas
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
- Growing demand for MEMS and NEMS technology
- Advanced MEMS packaging techniques
- Smart sensors and sensor fusion technology
PART 12: Vendor landscape
- Competitive landscape
- Other prominent vendors
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
- Bosch
- Continental AG
- DENSO
- Infineon Technologies
- Sensata Technologies
- Delphi
- NXP Semiconductors
PART 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r6b3b2/global_automotive?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716