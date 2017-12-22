Marketing Firm Site Impact Announces Completion of 11,000-Plus Square Foot Coconut Creek Office

Site Impact Specializes in Multi-Channel Direct Marketing Services

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2017 / CEO Brandon Rosen and President Dan Lansman, founders of Site Impact, are pleased to announce the recent completion of their new 11,000-plus square foot office in Coconut Creek, Florida.

As a company spokesperson noted, Rosen, a veteran internet marketing entrepreneur and CEO of BMI Elite, and Lansman, who has 15 years of experience in digital marketing and online advertising and who also started and sold several companies with multiple 7-figure exits, teamed up to found Site Impact. The company, which was formerly called BMI Elite and was established in 2010, was officially rebranded as Site Impact in October 2017.

"With a vision and goal of longevity, they invested in creating a brand new office," the spokesperson noted, adding that Rosen and Lansman purchased the building in Coconut Creek FL for $2,482,000 and did more than $600,000 in upgrades over the past 6 months.

The facility is 11,616 square feet and is built to accommodate their 85 employees. They will still retain their 3,500 square foot office in Orlando, which they rent.

"Their goal in purchasing the property was to show their clients, partners, and employees that in an industry where internet companies come and go, they plan to be around for the long term," the spokesperson noted.

"Most of their clients are agencies and marketing companies that serve Fortune 500 advertisers. Site Impact is the behind the scenes partner of many agencies that serve the world's largest brands."

As it notes on the Site Impact LinkedIn page, hundreds of advertisers rely on Site Impact for their ability to market to more than 135 million targeted email records that can be segmented by geography, gender, interests, age, household income, net worth and more. Similarly, BMI Elite also earned the business and trust of hundreds of clients around the globe; on the BMI Elite LinkedIn page, it notes that the industry-leading email marketing company worked with mom and pop business owners all the way up to major corporations.

