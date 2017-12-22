Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2017) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company" or "Kandi") announced today that the Global Hawk SUV model K26 developed by the JV Company Research Institute has passed its own internal quality checks and evaluation given by auto professionals. This SUV is equipped with an advanced drive motor, vehicle control system (user remote control over vehicle software and remote monitoring), and regenerative braking that recovers over 18% of the vehicle's kinetic energy. Packaged with the ternary lithium battery, the vehicle has a top speed of 110 km/h and a driving range exceeding 250 km on a single charge. This SUV is ranked the top luxury pure electric vehicle developed by the JV Company.