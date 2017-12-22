Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article discussing Future Farm Technologies Inc. (CSE: FFT) (CNSX: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF), and its place in the expanding market for cannabinoids, the active ingredients in the cannabis plant.

Cannabinoid Pharmaceuticals

The market for cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals is projected to grow from $2 billion in 2020 to more than $50 billion by 2029, according to Statista, driven by increasing interest among pharmaceutical companies. While GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Insys Therapeutics Inc. may be the most widely known companies in the space, many smaller companies have development-stage programs in the works.

Cannabinoid compounds, like cannabidiol (CBD), have demonstrated promise in treating many different underlying medical conditions without the side effects of traditional pharmaceutical drugs. According to Google Scholar, there have been more than 2,000 papers published about CBD this year alone. Many companies have also become increasingly interested in the therapeutic potential for the cannabinoid, as evidenced by the more than 1,600 U.S. patents that have been issued mentioning CBD. For example, GW Pharmaceuticals' Sativex® has been shown to be effective in treating central and peripheral neuropathic pain, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer pain in numerous randomized clinical trials and has far fewer side effects than addictive opioids.

The traditional pharmaceutical industry has largely steered clear of the cannabinoid-based industry due to the legal status of cannabis in the United States. With many of these companies facing so-called patent cliffs over the coming years, and cannabis legalization taking hold across the U.S., smaller companies with promising clinical programs could see interest on the part of larger pharmaceutical companies looking to expand their portfolios. Cannabinoids are being studied for treatment of many multi-billion dollar conditions including psoriasis/skin conditions, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, inflammation, and pain.

Future Farm's Unique Position

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is laying the groundwork to supply the cannabinoids for this expanding market. Though cannabis is federally illegal, the hemp version of the plant is not. Hemp provides CBD and other cannabinoids, it just needs to be grown with those characteristics emphasized to produce the maximum amount of the right type of cannabinoids. Future Farm is partnered with one of the worlds' leading agro-biotechnology companies, Rahan Meristem Ltd., to create and clone the hemp plants with just such characteristics.

The company also features a closed-loop liquid-liquid phase extraction system that can draw out the cannabinoids from the hemp plant efficiently and effectively. The extracts are a fast-growing segment of both the medical and adult-use marijuana sectors to be sure, offering Future Farm a potentially lucrative revenue stream. These extracts can also be used to supply cannabinoid pharmaceutical research.

Expanding Footprint in Hemp

With the ability to create and replicate hemp plants with the desired cannabinoid profile, as well as the technology to extract those cannabinoids, Future Farm set about securing a hemp supply. The company recently announced that it has signed a lease agreement for 100-acres in Maine, which doubles its previously announced purchase of 120 acres of a licensed industrial hemp farm. As part of the agreement, the company has an option to lease up to an additional 1,000 acres from the landlord, which creates an enormous market opportunity as demand for hemp and its extracts rises over time.

Management is preparing to set up a clone operation, which will leverage vertical farming technology to supply over 200,000 clones to the farm next year. These hemp-based clones will be grown under its Scorpion LED grow lights to help save on electricity costs and further leverage its existing in-house technologies. The lease agreement also provides all other farming equipment needed to commence hemp farming activities.

"This lease agreement positions us in the hemp farming and CBD business for growing, researching, developing, and selling organic hemp and CBD oil, which contains a broad range of cannabinoids used to treat a growing population of CBD oil consumers," said Future Farm CEO Bill Gildea. "We look forward to a very busy 2018 with our hemp and cannabis operations positioned on both coasts to meet the exploding demand of THC and CBD oil."

Looking Ahead

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for CBD and other cannabinoids, not only in the pharmaceutical development industry but in the existing and growing consumer market, using its full-spectrum of in-house technologies.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.futurefarmtech.com.

Disclaimer:

