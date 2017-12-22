The Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market Expected to Reach $34.56 Billion by 2021, Reports BIS Research

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota, December 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled "Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market, 2017-2021", the global automotive navigation systems market is estimated to reach $34.56 billion by 2021. The rising concerns regarding the global problem of traffic congestion, especially in the urban areas, and the changing consumer preferences towards automotive in-dash features are some of the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg )



Browse 32 Market Data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 248 Pages and in-depth ToC on "Global Automotive Navigation Systems Market"

The traffic congestion remains a major concern on the roads of both the developed and developing countries. The constant increase in the sales of vehicles, over the past couple of years, has increased the number of cars in almost all the major cities across the globe. This drastic increase in the number of automobiles has resulted in delayed travel times. The automotive navigation systems make use of satellite navigation technology to find directions and steer the drivers through unknown locations, and provide other benefits such as real-time traffic data, locating points of interest, parking information, and advance route planning, thus, and helping in dealing with traffic congestion related problems.

In addition to this, the increase in the disposable income, and the growing demand for better in-dash features, along with the improved offerings from OEMs aiming for features and attributes that differentiate their vehicles, are some of the factors driving the global automotive navigation systems market.

According to Haarish Ahmad, analyst at BIS Research, "The global automotive in-dash navigation systems is the fastest growing category owing to improved offerings from OEMs at an affordable price point along with better integration of factory installed in-dash systems within the vehicles.

Research Highlights:

In-dash navigation systems were the major contributor to the market in 2016, accounting for the major share in 2016, by both volume, and value.

The global automotive navigation systems market was dominated by the passenger vehicles category in the year 2016. However, the rapid technological advancements and growing popularity of fleet tracking services are expected to increase the adoption rate of automotive navigation systems for the commercial vehicle category.

Geographically, Europe contributed the largest share towards the revenue generated by the automotive navigation systems market in 2016. The APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=476&type=download

This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global automotive navigation systems market, in terms of market size (value & volume), and growth potential. The research report aims at analyzing various aspects of the global automotive navigation systems market with the help of key factors driving the market, threats that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. Further, the report provides a detailed market analysis and forecast for various types of devices that are used for navigation, namely in-dash navigation systems, PNDs, and smartphone-based application. Additionally, on the basis of the distribution channel level, the global automotive navigation systems market has been segmented into OEM, and aftermarket channels.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities such as product launches, regulatory clearance, certifications, partnerships, collaborations, business expansion, and mergers and acquisitions. The research report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global automotive navigation industry, including in-depth product analysis, and supply chain analysis with respect to the market.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 70 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 30 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 18 companies, including several key players such as Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan), Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Clarion Corporation (Japan) Continental AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Garmin Ltd. (the U.S.), Delphi Automotive PLC (the U.K), Denso Corporation (Japan), Tom-Tom NV (the Netherlands), and HERE Technologies N.V. (the Netherlands), among others.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the size of the global automotive navigation systems market, in terms of value, and volume, from 2016-2021?

Which device type is dominating the global automotive navigation systems market in terms of value and volume?

What will be the revenue generated by the different distribution channels in the global automotive navigation systems market from 2016-202?

Which region in the automotive navigation systems market is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2011-2021?

What are the different factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period?

What are the major factors challenging the growth of the global automotive navigation systems market?

Which types of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

Related Reports:

Global Autonomous Vehicle Market

Global In-vehicle Infotainment Systems Market

Global Traffic Jam Assist Systems Market, Analysis & Forecast - 2017 to 2026

About BIS Research:

BIS Research (Business Intelligence and Strategy Research) is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm which focuses on those emerging trends in technology which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market.

With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials & Chemicals, Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics & Semiconductors, Robotics & UAV and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision making for senior management.

What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we don't simply provide data, but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.



Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research'

9100 West Bloomington Freeway,

Suite 159, Bloomington,

MN 55431



Visit our Blog @ http://bisresearch.com/blog/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @https://www.linkedin.com/company/3720474

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch