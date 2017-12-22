SeeThruEquity Issues Update on BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BSGM)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2017 / SeeThruEquity, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on smallcap and microcap public companies, today announced it has issued an update note on BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BSGM).

The report is available here: BSGM December 2017 Update Note.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: BSGM, "BioSig") is an innovative medical device company based in Minneapolis, MN. Led by its flagship product line, the PURE EP™ System (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms), BioSig is developing products with the potential to improve outcomes for patients with complex cardiac arrhythmias (heart rhythm disturbances). BioSig is focused on commercializing products for the $4 billion global market for electrophysiology (EP), a growing market which analyzes electrical activity in the heart to identify the cause and nature of arrhythmias.

Highlights from the note include:

BioSig Takes Significant Strides in 2017

We are updating our coverage of BioSig following significant accomplishments by the company over the last year. During 2017 BioSig was able to expand its management team and investor base, while readying PURE EP for a regulatory decision and possible commercialization in 2H18. BioSig CEO Ken Londoner noted in a shareholder update the company successfully raised 5.5mn in new financing during 2017 at a "premium to market." The company's shareholder base is now represented by 22 countries, which, in addition to its business development agreement with Prisma Geneva in Europe and the company's new office in Geneva Switzerland, reflects BioSig's growing international presence and the clear global opportunity for PURE EP.

In the US, we were most impressed by the announcement that the company had struck a significantly expanded agreement with the prestigious Mayo Clinic. In our view the relationship adds to the credibility and reputation of BioSig in the industry as it prepares for possible FDA clearance and commercialization next year. We see the expanded collaboration as a significant achievement by the company that validated BioSig's technology and strategic vision for PURE EP. Notably the expanded technology and clinical development partnership has a 10-year term, which suggests a significant commitment by the Mayo Clinic as well as BioSig.

BSGM Aiming for FDA Clearance, Commercialization in 2018

BioSig CEO Ken Londoner stated that he expects 2018 to be a "breakout year" for BioSig, and the company expects to receive FDA clearance to commercialize its flagship PURE EP™ System by mid-2018. The PURE EP™ System is designed to improve the process of identifying catheter ablation targets - areas of tissue to destroy that otherwise create a cardiac arrhythmia. BioSig is preparing to submit a 510(k) application for clearance to commercialize the PURE EP™ by year-end 2017, with hopes that it will receive approval by mid-2018. We would view this as a major accomplishment by management, and a potential valuation catalyst. The PURE EP™ appears to be establishing itself as a promising new tool for arrhythmia treatments, with favorable peer reviews and scientific collaborations at prestigious institutions including the Mayo Clinic and Mount Sinai, and UCLA, among others. We note that over 14mn Americans are affected by irregular heart rates and rhythms each year, and PURE EP™ is designed to improve the fidelity of cardiac readings for ablation procedures in the $4.6 billion electrophysiology marketplace.

Raising Price Target to $4.00 for Biosig

We are encouraged by the progress made by BioSig and look forward to what could be a pivotal year for the company in 2018, with a decision from the FDA on clearance for PURE EP™ expected by mid-year. We are raising our target to $4.00 based on our DCF analysis.

