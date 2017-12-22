Yoga Lifestyles Releases Top 3 Methods to Beat Holiday Weight Gain

The New Blog Post, Which Can Be Found on YogaLifestyles.com, Offers Tips on How to Get Rid of the Cookie and Eggnog-Caused Extra Pounds by the New Year

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2017 / Yoga Lifestyles, an online community that is devoted to honoring everybody's uniqueness through yoga and the wellness lifestyle, has published three effective methods to beat holiday weight gain.

As Melody Beuzelin, an official spokesperson from YogaLifestyles.com noted, the timing for the new blog is ideal. Weight gain around the holidays is an issue that usually goes hand-in-hand with participating in all the festivities that accompany this time of year.

"We're all human, we all love to indulge, but that doesn't mean we should self-sabotage just because we had a few extra cookies," she said, adding that Yoga Lifestyles offers a positive community with its content, offering tips, advice, and even videos to help everyone get back on track not just as a New Year's resolution, but as a mindset shift that becomes part of their lifestyle.

As the new blog post notes, in addition to incorporating specific yoga poses that assist with digestion and striving to eat anti-inflammatory foods, staying as hydrated as possible is key to dropping holiday weight gain before January 2018 rolls around.

"A healthy gastrointestinal tract moves its contents along by utilizing a wavelike contraction known as peristalsis," noted Dr. Frank Scali, M.D., D.C., adding that these specialized contractions are initiated by stretch and pressure, which can be induced by rotating and bending the axial skeleton while practicing certain yoga poses such as spinal twists.

"In order for things to run smoothly, the gut needs to be lubricated. If waste in the GI tract becomes sluggish or stagnant, it interacts with bacteria and bowel wall leading to irritation and inflammation."

Long-standing inflammation results in an array of pathologies, Dr. Scali said, the worst of which is colon cancer.

"Being well hydrated and eating foods high in fiber is the mainstay preventative measure in maintaining a healthy GI system during and after the holidays because it bulks up the stool and moves the waste out," he said.

Staying hydrated is not only important for lubricating the GI tract, Dr. Scali said, it also provides the medium for pancreatic enzymes to digest food and permits transport of nutrients as well as vitamins into the bloodstream.

