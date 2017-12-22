

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNI, CNR.TO) said that it will acquire 200 new locomotives over the next three years from GE Transportation.



The order includes Tier 4 and Tier 3 (Tier 4 certified) Evolution Series locomotives equipped with GE Transportation's GoLINC Platform, Trip Optimizer System and Distributed Power LOCOTROL eXpanded Architecture to maximize train effectiveness and efficiency.



The locomotives will be produced at the GE Manufacturing Solutions facility in Fort Worth, Texas beginning in 2018. The first units are expected to be delivered in 2018 with the balance delivered in 2019 and 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX