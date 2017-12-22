Global Process Analytical Technology Market 2017-2023 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.9%

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Process Analytical Technology Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global process analytical technology market size was $1.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during 2017-2023.

The market is growing at a significant growth rate. with various factors such as rising research and development (R&D) expenditure by drug manufacturers and investments by government in emerging economies on the implementation of process analytical technology, and growing adherence towards quality by design (QbD) principles driving the demand for process analytical technology.

Various techniques used drug manufacturing industry include spectroscopy, chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, particle size analysis, and other techniques. The process analytical technology industry includes products as well as services, the major products available in the market are classified as analyzers, sensors and probes, and samplers.

The end users in the process analytical technology market are pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research and manufacturing organizations, and others to abide by various regulation related to manufacturing quality. There are broadly four types of products in the process analytical technology market based on the measurement namely, in-line measurement, at-line measurement, on-line measurement, and off-line measurement.

According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), its member companies invested an estimated $58.8 billion in R&D in 2015, an increase of 10.3% from 2014. Similarly, according to Research America, investment in medical and health R&D in the U.S. increased by 13.3% from 2013 to 2015. Also, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has imposed regulations that require adherence to quality by design (QbD) principles, thereby, supporting the growth of process analytical technology industry in North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Background

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Introduction

5. Global Market Size and Forecast

6. North America Market Size and Forecast

7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

8. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast

9. Latin America Market Size and Forecast

10. Middle-East & Africa (MEA) Market Size and Forecast

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Company Profiles

ABB Group

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j8dh3z/global_process?w=5





