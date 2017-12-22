The "Molybdenum in the CIS: Production, Market and Forecast (11th edition)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The object of the study is molybdenum concentrate, the report also gives a brief description of the producers of other molybdenum products ferromolybdenum, metallic molybdenum, etc.

This work is a desk study. As sources of information, the data of the Federal Service of State Statistics of the Russian Federation (Rosstat), Russian Railways (the statistics of rail transportation), the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation (FCS of the Russian Federation), the InfoMine database were used. Also, data were collected from the sectoral and regional press, annual and quarterly reports of securities issuers, Internet sites of producers and consumers of molybdenum concentrate.

Chronological framework of the study: 1998-2016; Forecast until 2025.

Geography of the study: the Russian Federation a comprehensive detailed analysis of the market; Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan general market analysis; The rest of the world general information about the dynamics and characteristics of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

1. Brief description of the state of the world market of molybdenum (reserves, production, prices)

2. Mineral base of molybdenum in the CIS

3. Market of molybdenum raw materials in the CIS

4. Export-import of molybdenum raw materials in the CIS in 1998-2016

5. Consumption of molybdenum raw materials in the CIS in 1998-2016

6. Forecast of the development of the molybdenum market in Russia up to 2025

