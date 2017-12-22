The Genium INET Market Model document version 2.1 will have an effective date of 2 January, 2018 and is now available on the rules site: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/European-rules/common/deri vatives-rules/index.html



This version includes updates to relevant appendices with methodologies, configuration and business parameters applying from this date. Key updates are found in the table below.



Document Reference Change Description -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appendix A - Order Book New order book states used for regulatory trading States suspensions added -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appendix B - Circuit Parameters for OMXC25, OMXSB, OMXDIV, OMXO20 and Breakers VINX30 contracts added -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appendix D - Minimum Minimum values for all contracts added Reserve Order Size -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appendix G - Recognised Templates for call/put vs. straddle, strangle or guts Strategies (TMC) added -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appendix H - Order Price Theoretical reference price parameters added and Limits parameters during futures auctions updated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appendix I - Order Size Updates to order volume limits and order size limits Limits added -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appendix K - Minimum Block sizes for all contracts and methodology for Block Trade Sizes determining relevant levels added -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appendix L - Deferral Deferral conditions updated and methodology for Conditions determining relevant levels added -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Appendix P - Calculation methodology and maximum ratios added Order-to-Trade Ratio --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this IT-notice please contact your Nasdaq account manager or product manager Joakim Fernlund, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.



