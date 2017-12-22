Gas exploration, production and development outfit SDX Energy has begun operations at its ELQ-1 well on the Gharb Centre permit in Morocco. ELQ-1, SDX's fourth well in its nine-well campaign, was acquired in June after it picked up all of Circle Oil's Egyptian and Moroccan assets. Drilling at the Gharb site, adjacent to SDX's Sebou permit, was expected to take 15-20 days to complete and, if successful, would then be connected to existing infrastructure for flow testing. As of 0915 GMT on Friday, ...

