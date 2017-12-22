The global adaptive robotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 27% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global adaptive robotics market by application (rescue and security applications, healthcare applications, logistical applications, public relations and companion assistance, and manufacturing applications) and by product (industrial adaptive robots and service adaptive robots). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

Market driver: increasing adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing

Technological advancements and R&D investments in robotic science is expected to drive the global industrial robots market. Implementation of robotics solutions to achieve high productivity, operational efficiency, and replacement of manual interventions in major industries such as metal processing, automotive, chemicals, electrical and electronics, and F&B, has led to an increase in adoption of robotics. The adoption of automation and robotics solutions helps in optimizing production costs and reduce reliance on heavy automation and manual labor.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for robotics, "Adaptive robots is a viable solution for issues at the shop floor in industrial applications as these robots can perform varied operations as per the requirement without any additional programming. It is expected that as the adoption of lean and flexible manufacturing will grow among industry players, adaptive robots will find vast opportunities during the forecast period."

Market trend: integration of swarm technology in adaptive robots

Many engineers and scientists, after analysis and introspection, have tried to adapt to automation to highly efficient patterns observed in nature. Worker ants are an example of efficient workers that execute all tasks in a focused manner while maintaining constant communication. Their ability to adapt to fluctuating stresses such as weight and viscosity effectively is one of the most remarkable characteristics. This forms the basis of swarm intelligence. It is defined as a collective behavior of decentralized, self-organized, and simple agents that can maintain constant communication with each other and adapt to the environment.

Market challenge: complexity in design

Designing adaptive robots is very complex as they need to consider dual complexity. Primarily, these robots need to comply with the internal complexity of the design to optimize components and establish communication with various modules. Secondly, these robots need to maximize their capabilities to sense the environment, learn, and reconfigure themselves with functional architecture. Robots that work in hazardous environments need to be provided with increased dexterity to adapt to difficult terrains that complicate the programming environment.

Key vendors in the market

iRobot

Rethink Robotics

SoftBank Group

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Motoman

The global adaptive robotics market is at its initial stage and is expected to be launched in the market during the forecast period. The market is concentrated with vendors focusing on integrating multiple features with advanced technologies. Vendors have their own expertise on one of the applications of adaptive robots. They are continuously innovating to develop solutions for that application that is intelligent to understand the environment and react accordingly.

