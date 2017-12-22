As from January 8, 2018, unit rights issued by ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until January 18, 2018.



Instrument: Unit rights ------------------------------------------- Short name: CHRO UR ------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010739813 ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 147782 ------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -------------------------------------------



As from January 8, 2018, paid subscription units issued by ChromoGenics AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription units ---------------------------------------------- Short name: CHRO BTU ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010739821 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 147783 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment /No: First North STO / 8 ---------------------------------------------- Tick size Table / No: Other Equities / 227 ---------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ----------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46-8-503 000 50.