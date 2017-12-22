The "Strategic IP Planning" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Topics covered at this seminar include step by step practical guide to Strategic IP Planning, utilising a structured and rationalised IP strategy toolbox, competitive IP Analysis and market positioning. IP SWOT, align IP with R&D and business goals, performance benchmarking, measures and KPIs. IP planning as part of your daily role, presenting your plan persuasively.
Topics covered at this seminar:
- Step-by-step practical guide to strategic IP planning
- Utilising a structured and rationalised IP strategy toolbox
- Competitive IP analysis: market positioning
- IP SWOT: align IP with R&D and business goals
- Performance: benchmarking, measures and KPIs
- Defining and prioritising an IP roadmap
- IP planning as part of your daily role: presenting your plan persuasively
Attendees will have access to some materials prior to the seminar (see documentation paragraph below). Approximately two hours will be required to read through and prepare for this seminar
Documentation
- Pre-reading: contains all cases plus facts and data used during examples given by speakers and during teamwork assignments
- Theory book: contains all the models and frameworks learned during the seminar lectures
- Practice book: contains all the practical information needed to apply the cases to the frameworks during the teamwork assignments
- Post-reading: contains all the speaker feedback provided after teamwork assignments, plus extra insights and guidelines to best apply the frameworks to your own environment
Why you should attend
Receive practical IP strategy advice from our expert
- Learn how to use a step-by-step guide and toolkit' to set up a successful strategic IP plan
- Take away practical tips and methodologies that can be used to align your IP with R&D and business goals
- Benefit from highly interactive sessions including case studies, real-life examples and business simulation
- Self-assessment included: access to an online survey to benchmark your (client's) company readiness regarding IP strategy (optional, included within the seminar fee)
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fs2mzg/three_day?w=4
