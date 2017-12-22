The "Strategic IP Planning" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Topics covered at this seminar include step by step practical guide to Strategic IP Planning, utilising a structured and rationalised IP strategy toolbox, competitive IP Analysis and market positioning. IP SWOT, align IP with R&D and business goals, performance benchmarking, measures and KPIs. IP planning as part of your daily role, presenting your plan persuasively.

Step-by-step practical guide to strategic IP planning

Utilising a structured and rationalised IP strategy toolbox

Competitive IP analysis: market positioning

IP SWOT: align IP with R&D and business goals

Performance: benchmarking, measures and KPIs

Defining and prioritising an IP roadmap

IP planning as part of your daily role: presenting your plan persuasively

Attendees will have access to some materials prior to the seminar (see documentation paragraph below). Approximately two hours will be required to read through and prepare for this seminar

Documentation

Pre-reading: contains all cases plus facts and data used during examples given by speakers and during teamwork assignments

Theory book: contains all the models and frameworks learned during the seminar lectures

Practice book: contains all the practical information needed to apply the cases to the frameworks during the teamwork assignments

Post-reading: contains all the speaker feedback provided after teamwork assignments, plus extra insights and guidelines to best apply the frameworks to your own environment

Why you should attend

Receive practical IP strategy advice from our expert

Learn how to use a step-by-step guide and toolkit' to set up a successful strategic IP plan

how to use a step-by-step guide and toolkit' to set up a successful strategic IP plan Take away practical tips and methodologies that can be used to align your IP with R&D and business goals

practical tips and methodologies that can be used to align your IP with R&D and business goals Benefit from highly interactive sessions including case studies, real-life examples and business simulation

from highly interactive sessions including case studies, real-life examples and business simulation Self-assessment included: access to an online survey to benchmark your (client's) company readiness regarding IP strategy (optional, included within the seminar fee)

