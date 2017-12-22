The "Managing Vendor/CRO/CMO Oversight in the Pharma Industry" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Learn how to prepare a Request for Proposal (RFP), evaluate and select the right CRO and establish procedures for vendor oversight for R&D projects you need to outsource.

This workshop is specifically designed for sponsoring pharma companies who are outsourcing critical practices to improve productivity. It will help you get to grips with effective CROs/Vendors management used in the pharma industry and your responsibilities as the sponsor. It will also show you how to clarify roles and responsibilities, focus on oversight preparation and planning. Most importantly it offers an in-depth insight into CRO performance measurement including metrics and key performance indicators.

Why you should attend

With Regulatory Inspectors increasingly finding issues with vendor oversight by sponsor organisations, it is becoming increasingly important for the pharmaceutical industry to employ efficient and accurate strategies for managing outsourced activities. A company's ability to identify and select the right CRO vendor for the right project and manage them efficiently and effectively will help to ensure compliance with the Regulator's expectations.

On this course you will learn how to prepare a Request for Proposal (RFP), evaluate and select the right CRO and establish procedures for vendor oversight for R D projects you need to outsource. You will also cover the techniques for successfully managing CROs vendors and the shared responsibilities required by the sponsor and the service provider. Managing CRO performance issues will also be discussed.

The course is equally useful to CROs other vendors and consultants to understand how to work effectively with sponsor organisations.

