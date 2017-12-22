Gita Salden New Board Chairman BNG Bank

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, December 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As of January 1, 2018, Gita Salden will become the new chairman of BNG Bank's Executive Board. Her appointment has been approved by the regulator. Gita Salden is the successor of Carel van Eykelenburg, who was appointed as chairman in 2008.



Marjanne Sint, chairman of the Supervisory Board: "We are convinced that BNG Bank will get a qualified chairman with Gita, with great knowledge of the national government and the banking sector and with a warm heart for the public interest. The Supervisory Board is pleased to present her as the successor of Carel van Eykelenburg, for whose dedication I express my great appreciation."



Gita Salden: "I am honored with the appointment. BNG Bank has a unique social character. With great enthusiasm, I will be committed to the continued fulfillment of BNG Bank's mission - together with my fellow directors and all employees: contributing to low costs of social services for citizens."



Gita Salden (1968) worked for the Ministry of Finance in recent years. From 2012 she was Deputy Treasurer General and Director of Financial Markets at this ministry. She studied Economics at Erasmus University Rotterdam.



From January 1, 2018 the Executive Board consists of Gita Salden (chairman, responsible for Public Finance), John Reichardt (member, responsible for Finance & Risk) and Olivier Labe (member, responsible for Treasury & Capital Markets).



BNG Bank is a committed partner for a sustainable society. The bank supports government policies by providing affordable financing to municipalities, housing associations, healthcare and educational institutions and other public sector institutions based on its AAA rating. With a balance sheet of more than EUR 150 billion, BNG Bank is the fourth largest bank in the Netherlands.

