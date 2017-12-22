The global automation control market for material handling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 5% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global automation control market for material handling market by product (DCS, PLC, and motion control) and by end-user (process industry and discrete industry). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

Market driver: low cost of sensors and transmitters

With the adoption of sensors and transmitters in material handling equipment, the automation control products are shaping the future of material handling applications. Low cost of sensors and transmitters combined with the deployment of advanced wireless communication technologies is driving the global automation control market for material handling. With advanced wireless communication technologies such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ZigBee have proven to be effective in carrying information over short distances while maintaining low power consumption.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation, "Decline in prices of wireless sensors will trigger the growth of automation control for material handling in process industries. The implementation of wired sensors is significantly higher in non-critical systems. A similar decline in prices of wired sensors is expected to push their adoption for non-critical applications over the forecast period."

Market trend: integration of IoT to reduce operational cost

Adoption of IoT has initiated growth in the global automation control market for material handling. The implementation of IoT in factories has helped end-user businesses to use automation control solutions in improving productivity and reducing downtime costs. The developments in real-time 3D volumetric model helps in performing operations efficiently. Failures can be detected in advance and save money with the development in automation control with IoT. IoT is going to be implemented in all the end-user industries in the future and will play a pivotal role in reducing electricity cost. With the reduction of electricity cost, it will bring down the operational cost and will impact the automation control market for material handling in the end-user industries.

Market challenge: interoperability challenges

The ability of systems to provide information to and exchange data with other systems for planning, integration, execution and coordination is known as interoperability. The integration of automation control products and solutions in material handling will face interoperability challenges with traditional systems, for cross-platform compatibility. Such issues are encountered by end-user industries such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and power generation (remote operations) as they depend on legacy equipment, which is expensive to replace.

Key vendors in the market

ABB

Emerson

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

In the global automation control market for material handling, competition is based on product features, innovation, price, and customized solutions. Leading manufacturers offer automation control products through direct and indirect sales, which supports the growth of the market. Process industries such as oil and gas, food and beverages, power generation, chemical and petrochemical; and discrete industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor and electronics in both developed and developing economies prefer established vendors in the market.

