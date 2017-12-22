Issuer: Fagfjárfestasjóðurin n Landsbréf - BÚS I -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 651116-9960 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Borgartúni 33, 105 Reykjavík -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI Code 549300BFU5PUQPYGKV89 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading 22.12.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 22.12.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 28.12.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 147784 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) BUS 56 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000028173 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-B-F-U-F-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer LANDSBREF BUS I/3.55 BD 20561205 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Annuity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit 18.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 5.480.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time 5.480.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date 5.12.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date 5.1.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 480 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 5.12.2056 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate 3,55% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Day count convention, if other 30/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date 5.12.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date 5.1.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 480 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index CPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index Daily Index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value 438,49 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date 5.12.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Landsbankinn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Country, if other --------------------------------------------------------------------------------