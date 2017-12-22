The "Europe Oilfield Roller Chain Market By Application (Hoisting Operations, Sucker Rod Pump, Mud Pump Others), By Type (Drive Chain, Conveyor Chain, Multi Strand Chain Others), By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Europe oilfield roller chain market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.77%, in value terms, during 2017-2022.
Licensing of unexplored wells in Europe are expected to give rise to drilling activities in the region, thereby creating demand for roller chains in oilfields. Besides that, Norway being one of the key country in Europe oilfield roller chain market has high number of oil gas rigs in the country which are anticipated to increase in the coming years. As a result, the country's oilfield roller chain market is predicted to see growth.
All the above stated factors along with increased exploration of deep ultradeep waters are estimated to propel the region's market in the coming years.
Europe Oilfield Roller Chain Market By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2012-2022, discusses the following aspects of oilfield roller chain market in Europe:
- Oilfield Roller Chain Market Size, Share Forecast
- Segmental Analysis By Application (Hoisting Operations, Sucker Rod Pump, Mud Pump and Others), By Type (Drive Chain, Conveyor Chain, Multi Strand Chain and Others), By Country
- Pricing Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities
Market Trends Developments
- Growing Investments in Exploration Production
- Increasing Availability of Lube Free Roller Chains
- Surging Investments in Production and Testing Equipment
- Growing Focus on Research Development
- Rising Production from Offshore Fields
- Growing Trend of Revenue Generation from Aftermarket Services
- Downturn in Oil Gas Industry Impacted Europe Oilfield Roller Chain Market
- Increasing Number of Acquisitions Joint Ventures
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Oilfield Roller Chain Market Outlook
5. Europe Oilfield Roller Chain Market Outlook
6. Market Dynamics
7. Market Trends Developments
8. Competitive Landscape
- Daido Kogyo Co., Ltd.
- Diamond Chain Company, Inc.
- Emerson Bearing Company
- Frdertechnik Kentzler GmbH
- Hale Brothers, Inc.
- Joh. Winklhofer Beteiligungs
- Renold plc
- Rexnord Corporation
- Wippermann
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jgqwnk/europe_oilfield?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171222005325/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Oilfield Equipment and Services