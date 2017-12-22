The "Europe OTR Tire Market By Vehicle Type (Mining, Construction Industrial Equipment; Agriculture Vehicles; and Others), By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Europe CIS OTR tire market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.87%, in value terms, on account of increasing use of equipment in agriculture and industrial sectors.

United Kingdom and Turkey are the largest markets for OTR tires across Europe CIS region, on account of growing construction and agricultural activities coupled with increasing sales of OTR vehicles.

Europe OTR Tire Market, 2022 discusses the following aspects of OTR tire market in Europe:

OTR Tire Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Vehicle Type (Agriculture Equipment, Industrial Equipment, ATVs and Others), By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement), By Country

Pricing Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Europe CIS OTR Tire Production Overview

5. Global OTR Tire Market Outlook

6. Europe CIS OTR Tire Market Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Annexure: List of OTR Tire Dealers/Distributors

Companies Mentioned

Compagnie Gnrale des tablissements Michelin (CGEM)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Prometeon Tyre Group S.r.l.

